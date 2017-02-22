GOP leader resurrects bill to relax well rules (UPDATE)

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate’s top Republican has resurrected a bill that would relax Wisconsin’s high-capacity well regulations, setting the stage for another fight over the state’s groundwater.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald introduced the measure late Tuesday afternoon. The proposal would allow people to repair, replace, reconstruct or transfer ownership in wells without approval from the state Department of Natural Resources.

The bill also would require the department to evaluate water bodies in the state’s central sands region to determine if groundwater withdrawals are significantly reducing navigable streams and lake’s water levels. If department officials feel special conditions should be enacted to protect the area’s groundwater they could ask the Legislature to impose them.

The last part of the proposal calls for allowing lake associations and districts within the study area to construct high-capacity wells to replenish lakes where water levels have been dropping. The DNR would have to waive the permit application fee for such wells and create a grant program to help the association cover construction costs.

The Legislature has been wrestling with how to regulate high-capacity wells, defined as wells that can withdraw more than 100,000 gallons of water per day, for years. Conservationists fear such wells deplete groundwater, lakes and streams, particularly in the central sands region in the state’s mid-section. The issue has come to a head recently as more large livestock farms sink high-capacity wells to hydrate their herds and other farmers look for large-scale irrigation methods.

The Senate passed an identical bill in the waning days of the last legislative session, but it died in the Assembly. That chamber passed a similar bill that would have exempted repairs and ownership transfers from DNR approval, but it died in the Senate after Republicans decided they couldn’t live with a provision that would have required the loser of well nuisance actions to pay attorney fees.

Fitzgerald spokeswoman Myranda Tanck said the senator was out of town and unavailable to comment. She said the bill was identical to last session’s proposal “so it should be pretty cut and dry.”

Fitzgerald is the most powerful state senator, which means the measure is likely to pass that house. A spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos didn’t immediately return a message.

Amber Meyer Smith, government relations director for environmental advocacy group Clean Wisconsin, said she was disappointed to see the Senate bill return. She said her group has always opposed exempting repairs and ownership transfer from DNR approval because it locks in existing problems. She added that the provision allowing lake associations to build high-capacity wells to replenish lakes that are drying up from well withdrawals makes no sense.

“It’s an odd provision,” she said. “You have one aquifer and you’re drawing water from the same place regardless.”

A message left with Wisconsin Lakes, a group that advocates for legislation to protect lake sustainability, wasn’t immediately returned. Messages left with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association also weren’t immediately returned.

A spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling said she hadn’t seen the measure because Fitzgerald’s office never circulated the proposal for co-sponsors. The bill was introduced with 15 GOP sponsors. Tanck didn’t immediately respond to an email asking for details about how the bill was circulated.

Rep. Katrina Shankland, a Stevens Point Democrat who represents a large swath of Portage County in the central sands region, said in a statement that the bill does little to protect Wisconsin waters.