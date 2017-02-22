Bridge collapses in Waumandee; state, local officials to discuss fix

Quantcast
By: Associated Press February 22, 2017 9:29 am

ALMA, Wis. (AP) — Local officials in western Wisconsin will meet with state transportation officials to discuss how to temporarily repair a collapsed bridge.

Buffalo County Highway Commissioner Bob Platteter says he doesn’t know what caused Monday night’s collapse that resulted in two car accidents. No one was seriously injured.

Platteter tells WQOW-TV last summer’s flooding could have something to do with the failure of the 100-year-old bridge in the town of Waumandee. He says the highway department is also checking other bridges in the area for stability.

Platteter says the meeting with state transportation officials will take place Wednesday.

