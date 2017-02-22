Vets warn eliminating prevailing wage will cost jobs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin American Legion is warning Republicans that eliminating the prevailing wage on state projects could cost hundreds of veterans their jobs in the construction industry.

The prevailing-wage law sets minimum salaries for construction workers on public projects. Republican Gov. Scott Walker has proposed wiping out the prevailing wage for state projects in the state budget. Republicans who control the Legislature wiped out the prevailing wage for local government projects in 2015.

David Kurtz, the Wisconsin American Legion’s adjutant, held a news conference in the state Capitol flanked by veterans on Wednesday.

He said veterans often turn to construction and eliminating prevailing wage could cost hundreds of them their jobs and lower their wages.

A Walker spokesman, Tom Evenson, didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.