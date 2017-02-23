BMO Harris Bank plans new branch in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood

BMO Harris Bank plans to build a new branch in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood across the street from its current location, which had been temporarily shut down after being damaged during riots last summer.

The company announced plans on Thursday to build a brand new branch at 3637 W. Fond du Lac Ave., across the street from its current location at 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

The existing branch was one of several buildings to be damaged in the Sherman Park neighborhood on Milwaukee’s northwest side during riots that burst out following the shooting death of a black man by a city police officer, who was also black. The following month, BMO had opened a temporary branch immediately north of the damaged building.

The new location will be the bank’s first “smart branch” in Wisconsin, according to a news release. The branch will have free wifi, video conferencing and “smart” ATMs that allow customers to withdraw money and perform other actions with the use of a debit card.

“Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to the Sherman Park community,” Jud Snyder, Milwaukee senior executive of BMO, said in a statement. “We are proud to be part of this neighborhood. We look forward to having a brand new branch, right in the heart of Sherman Park, to serve the financial needs of our customers.”

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett expressed gratitude for BMO’s decision to rebuild in the same area.

“I value the investment the people at BMO Harris Bank have made in making Milwaukee an even stronger city, and I applaud their community spirit,” he said in a statement.

The city, for its part, has put together a program to help developers renovate houses in the Sherman Park area. The Milwaukee Employment/Renovation Initiative will offer up to $1 million in grants to help subsidize the cost of redeveloping up to 100 tax-foreclosed homes in the neighborhood.

The grants being offered to developers will provide up to $10,000 for each home that will be renovated. In return, grant recipients must buy at least five tax-foreclosed properties, renovate them so they meet all building-code standards and hire at least one unemployed or underemployed person to help perform renovation work. Officials expect the needed renovation work to cost around $50,000 on average for each property.