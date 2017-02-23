Quantcast
Home / Government / Construction officials not sweating proposed daylight-saving time changes

Construction officials not sweating proposed daylight-saving time changes

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com February 23, 2017 2:42 pm

Construction officials say a proposal to make daylight-saving time permanent year-round in Wisconsin won’t be saving them any headaches — but it won’t be giving them any more, either. Reps. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem, and Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh, recently announced plans for a bill that would keep the state on daylight-saving time for the entire year. Currently, the ...

