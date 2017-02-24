Michels Stone first in state to receive sustainable stone production certification

Michels Stone, a division of Brownsville-based Michels Corp. that makes natural building stone and dimensional stone products, is the first Wisconsin company to attain the ANSI/NSC 373 Sustainable Production of Natural Dimension Stone certification, company officials announced on Friday.

The NSC 373 certification is meant to ensure architects and consumers that the material was produced in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Certifications are based on a quarry’s or fabricator’s performance in a number of categories, including water use, transportation and chain of custody, site management, land reclamation and corporate governance.

The certification was developed by the Natural Stone Council, a group of 11 stone-trade associations, and NSF International’s National Center for Sustainability Standards, an organization that writes standards and certifies products for the construction, food, water, health-sciences and consumer-goods industries.

As part of the NSC 373 accreditation, Michels Stone also completed the requirements of the “Chain of Custody” portion. This component of the standard means the stone material is tracked from its point of harvest, through fabrication and to the job site.

“We are very pleased to be the fifth dimensional stone company in the world to be certified to the Natural Stone Council’s NSC-373 Standard,” M.O. Bohrer, sales and marketing manager for Michels Corp. and former chairman of the Natural Stone Council, said in a statement. “We are equally proud to be the first company in Wisconsin to be certified; a state known for producing some of the highest quality and beautiful building stone in North America. The process was a very worthwhile endeavor and we are confident attaining this certification will reap dividends for us within the design community.”

Michels Stone produces material that is used for home and commercial buildings, landscaping and other purposes.