Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / State budget would require referendums on schools’ energy-efficiency projects

State budget would require referendums on schools’ energy-efficiency projects

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com February 24, 2017 3:01 pm

Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed 2017-19 budget would force school districts to first seek voters' approval through a referendum before making energy-efficiency improvements to their buildings.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo