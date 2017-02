About 60 people participated in Vermeer Wisconsin’s Drill School on Thursday and Friday at Associated Training Service in Sun Prairie. The event featured hands-on sessions that focused on operational safety, best practices and maintenance. After the training, several teams were chosen to participate in a Drill Off to demonstrate their skills. Money raised from the event benefits the Wounded Warrior Project.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

Shawn Winter sits at the controls of a Vermeer horizontal directional drill during the Drill Off. Spectators watch as a bore passes through the target during the Drill Off.

Matt Winner uses a locator to guide his teammate’s aim as part of the competition.