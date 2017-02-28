Daily Reporter takes home 5 awards in newspaper contest

The Daily Reporter took home five awards last week from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation’s 2016 Better Newspaper Contest.

The newspaper association held its annual awards ceremony on Friday at the Madison Marriot West hotel in Middleton.

These Daily Reporter employees were honored:

Kevin Harnack, staff photographer, took home a second-place prize for a feature photo titled “Pipe Dreams.”

Joe Yovino, editor, and Rick Benedict, new media specialist, took home a second-place award for a digital project on roundabouts and a third-place award for a digital project on Wisconsin’s labor shortage.

Dan Shaw, associate editor, won a second-place award for a general news story on a union leader’s defense of a political ad that some perceived as a low blow aimed at a candidate for the state Assembly.

Alex Zank, construction reporter, received an honorable mention for a general news story on the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer.

The Daily Reporter, a five-day-a-week newspaper covering Wisconsin’s development, real estate and construction industry, competed in the association’s Division C, which is for daily newspapers with a circulation of 6,999 or fewer. The WNA’s top prize in Division C went to the Watertown Daily Times.