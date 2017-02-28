Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Real Estate / Milwaukee, mortgage company tout successes in combating foreclosures, blight

Milwaukee, mortgage company tout successes in combating foreclosures, blight

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com February 28, 2017 4:28 pm

Officials with the city of Milwaukee and a mortgage company are celebrating the success they've had so far in both preventing residents from foreclosing on their homes and from further creating neighborhood blight.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo