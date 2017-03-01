Quantcast
Assembly to vote next week on PLA bill

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com March 1, 2017 12:55 pm

The Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote next week on a bill that would prevent local governments from using mandatory project-labor agreements in a way that critics say favors unionized companies.

