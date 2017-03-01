Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Plum Moving Media headquarters

BUILDING BLOCKS: Plum Moving Media headquarters

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com March 1, 2017 1:14 pm

Plum Media, a video- and event-production company, is relocating to its new location from its current office in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo