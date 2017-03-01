WisDOT recognizes 9 projects for ‘Excellence’

A group of contractors overseeing work on the Zoo Interchange was one of nine recipients of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s “Excellence in Construction” awards for 2016.

The companies were recognized for the quality work on state projects. They received their awards at WisDOT’s recent Contractor-Engineer Conference in Madison.

The winners are:

James Peterson Sons, of Medford, received the Excellence in Grading Award for work on the County Highway X project in Chippewa County. The project included widening a causeway between Lake Wissota and Little Lake Wissota.

Mosinee-based American Asphalt of Wisconsin won the Excellence in Asphalt Paving Award for work on an eight-mile section of U.S. Highway 51 in Marathon County. The project used what WisDOT called an innovative specification to extend the durability of the asphalt pavement.

Vinton Construction, of Manitowoc, received the Excellence in Concrete Paving Award for its work rebuilding a three-quarters mile segment of Highway 42 in Sister Bay. The project was completed under traffic, ahead of schedule and under budget.

Pheifer Brothers Construction, of Neenah, won the Excellence in Small Structures Award for the construction of the U.S. Highway 51 overpass for the Bearskin Trail in Oneida County. The project replaced an outdated structure.

Lunda Construction, of Black River Falls, won the Excellence in Large Structures Award for the construction of the U.S. Highway 12 bridge between Lake Delton and Sauk City in Sauk County. The bridge was built as part of the Baraboo Bypass project.

Lunda also received the Excellence in Construction of Unique Projects Award for its work building a 2.6-mile bike and pedestrian trail in Sheboygan. The project required retaining walls, prefabricated steel-truss structures and a boardwalk.

Zenith Tech, of Waukesha, won a Major Project “Structure” Special Recognition Award for its work on the Beltline and Verona Road project. The project features a single-point interchange that will help traffic move more easily through the area.

Wisconsin Constructors II, a group that consists of Lunda, Michels Corp. of Brownsville and Edgerton Contractors of Oak Creek, received a Special Recognition Award for its work on the first phase of the Zoo Interchange in Milwaukee County.

Lunda also received a Major Project Special Recognition Award for its work on a 4.8-mile section of Interstate 41 between De Pere and Suamico. The work was part of the I-41 Corridor Expansion project in Brown County. The contractor worked with WisDOT to accommodate additional traffic after Interstate 43 had to be closed for emergency repairs.