Assembly matches Senate high-capacity wells bill

By: Associated Press March 2, 2017 12:55 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans have introduced an identical companion bill to a Senate measure that would loosen high-capacity well regulations, a sign the GOP has reconciled its differences on the issue.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald last month introduced a bill exempting well repairs and ownership transfers from Department of Natural Resources’ oversight and calling for groundwater studies in the central sands region.

The Senate passed an identical bill last session but it died in the Assembly. That chamber passed a similar bill but included language that would have required the loser of well nuisance actions to pay attorney fees. The Assembly bill died in the Senate after Republicans in that chamber decided they couldn’t live with that provision.

A spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos didn’t immediately return a message.

