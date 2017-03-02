Bob Ornst, former president and CEO of Selzer-Ornst, dies at 87

Bob Ornst Sr., who worked for Selzer-Ornst Co. in Wauwatosa for more than 50 years, including as its president and chief executive, has died at the age of 87.

Ornst was raised in the suburb west of Milwaukee, graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1948 and attended Monmouth College and the University of Wisconsin-Madison before joining his father, Arthur Ornst, in the construction business.

Although Selzer-Ornst was essentially a family business, Ornst’s taking over the reins was not a given. To reach the top, he had to work his way up through the ranks.

Bob’s son, Bob Ornst Jr., the current president and CEO of Selzer-Ornst, said that his father was involved in the construction of many landmark buildings in the Milwaukee area, including the Allen-Bradley building and the MillerCoors brewery.

Bob Ornst Jr. said his father brought him into the business in 1980. Much like the senior Ornst, Bob Ornst Jr. started in the field before moving into the office. Only after he had performed every job in the office could he take over as president and chief executive. Bob Ornst Jr. credited the gradual promotions for providing him with invaluable experiences.

Among Bob Ornst Sr.’s many good qualities was his willingness to let his inherent respect for company employees be known, Bob Ornst Jr. said. Many people at the company returned the favor by sticking around for decades.

“His employees were very important to him,” he said, “and we have over 73 employees that were here for more than 25 years, and a few that have been here over 50 years.”

Bob Ornst Jr. said his father believed construction to be an honorable calling.

“He was very proud of the Milwaukee construction industry,” Ornst Jr. said, also noting that his father had served as the president of the Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee in 1973.

Ornst died on Feb. 23. His family has scheduled a memorial service for Friday afternoon at his life-long church, the First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa.