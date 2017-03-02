Suit over I-94 project cites consequences for minorities

By IVAN MORENO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The NAACP’s Milwaukee branch and other groups say in a lawsuit that widening part of Interstate 94 west of downtown Milwaukee without investing in public transportation will hurt the employment opportunities of blacks and Latinos.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday says minorities in the city are more likely than whites to rely on public transportation and that the planned project will worsen racial segregation because it will promote urban sprawl.

The lawsuit seeks to scrap the $1 billion planned expansion of a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate 94 near Marquette University to the neighborhoods west of downtown. The plan has yet to be fully included in a state budget, in part because lawmakers have struggled to find money for it. Even so, Monday was the deadline to file a legal objection to the project.

The lawsuit names the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and federal transportation agencies that approved the project last fall.