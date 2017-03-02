WisDOT drops plans to expand interstate north of Madison (UPDATE)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin transportation officials have given up on plans to expand the interstate between Madison and Wisconsin Dells.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the Department of Transportation had been studying adding new lanes to Interstate 39/90/94 between Madison and Portage and expanding I-90/94 from Portage to Wisconsin Dells to relieve congestion on the corridor. The newspaper reported that WisDOT officials said work on the studies ended Friday.

The studies began in 2014 and have cost about $3.5 million so far. WisDOT spokeswoman Patty Mayer said ending them now will save $5 million, which can be put toward a new study on replacing interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River.

WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross has said his agency must “right-size design” as it balances revenue and demand for projects. Mayer said the agency’s focus is now on maintaining existing roads.

Republican state Rep. Keith Ripp of Lodi, chairman of the Assembly Transportation Committee, praised the decision. Many of his constituents opposed construction of an interstate bypass that would have run through Ripp’s district, Ripp spokesman Matthew Rhorbeck said.

Lawmakers are currently grappling with how to plug a nearly $1 billion shortfall in the transportation budget. Gov. Scott Walker has proposed $500 million in borrowing and about that much in project delays. Assembly Republicans are calling for raising the gas tax and other vehicle-related fee increases with a corresponding cut in unspecified taxes elsewhere.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that it had obtained a WisDOT memo warning of a “tidal wave” of costly projects that can’t be delayed forever.

Asked by reporters Wednesday whether dropping I-39/90/94 expansion plans would hurt tourism in Wisconsin Dells, Gov. Scott Walker said WisDOT is expanding the interstate between Beloit and Madison and that work is important.

The governor also said part of the transportation solution hinges on executing projects more effectively and efficiently. He said several emerging trends such as driverless vehicles, millennials purchasing fewer cars and more people working at home could change the transportation picture going forward.