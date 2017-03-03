Senate leader wants to pour more tax dollars into roads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says legislators should consider shifting more tax dollars to roads as they revise the state budget.

The transportation fund faces a nearly $1 billion shortfall. Gov. Scott Walker has refused to raise the gas tax or vehicle fees to help fill the hole. His budget calls for $500 million in borrowing and delaying about that much in projects.

Assembly Republicans have said every revenue mechanism should be on the table, including increasing the gas tax and vehicle fees.

Fitzgerald told reporters Friday the Legislature can inject more tax dollars from the state’s general fund into transportation. He didn’t say how much or what other initiatives might lose money, although he said lawmakers can still find the additional $649 million Walker wants for K-12 education.