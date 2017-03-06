Rarefied Aire (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)
By: Kevin Harnack
March 6, 2017
11:21 am
RenewAire Scherrer Construction Specialized Electric of Wisconsin 11:21 am Mon, March 6, 2017
Crews continue their work building the new home for RenewAire in Waunakee on Feb. 16. Burlington-based Scherrer Construction is the general contractor on the roughly 87,500-square-foot remodeling project, which is on track to be complete at the end of this month.
Staff photos by Kevin Harnack
Scherrer Construction’s Dave Anderson patches a concrete loading dock.
Specialized Electric of Wisconsin’s Nick Siler cuts threads in rigid piping.
Specialized Electric of Wisconsin’s David Williams wires an electrical transformer.