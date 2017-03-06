Quantcast
Rarefied Aire (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

By: Kevin Harnack March 6, 2017 11:21 am

Crews continue their work building the new home for RenewAire in Waunakee on Feb. 16. Burlington-based Scherrer Construction is the general contractor on the roughly 87,500-square-foot remodeling project, which is on track to be complete at the end of this month.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

 

 

