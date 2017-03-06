Two apprentices earn medals at ABC National Craft Championship

Two Wisconsin apprentices took home medals after participating in a national competition organized by the Associated Builders and Contractors.

The ABC National Craft Championship, an annual competition meant for apprentices to show off their skills and compete against others from around the country, took place last week in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

ABC of Wisconsin sent four apprentices to the competition. Andrew Lensink, from Oostburg-based DeTroye Electric Service, earned a gold medal in the HVAC competition; and Jacob Mitchler, from La Crosse-based L & C Insulation, took home a silver in the insulating competition.

The four Wisconsin apprentices were among the 170 participants who competed last week in Florida. The other two apprentices were Daniel Elver, from Dave Jones Inc., Madison, and Cole McCloskey, from The Electrician Inc., Mount Horeb.

To compete on the national level, apprentices must win first place in their category at the ABC of Wisconsin Skills Competition. The statewide competition was held earlier this winter.

“All of the competitors who make it to this level are champions,” John Mielke, president of ABC of Wisconsin, said in a statement. “But we’re extremely proud of our members’ apprentices who emerged from the rigorous competition with medals.”