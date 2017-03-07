Quantcast
Home / Editors' Picks / Mortenson buys office building next to its Golden Valley HQ

Mortenson buys office building next to its Golden Valley HQ

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires March 7, 2017 10:20 am

By Brian Johnson BridgeTower Media Newswires MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Mortenson Construction has purchased a four-story office building next to its corporate headquarters in Golden Valley for $8.34 million, an acquisition that ties in with the company’s growth plans. Roseville-based Ted Glasrud Associates sold the 51,155-square-foot building at 4050 Olson Memorial Highway to North Wirth Associates LLP, an entity ...

