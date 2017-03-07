Quantcast
TOP BIDDERS: Largest winning bids in Wis. this week

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com March 7, 2017 12:34 pm

1. Amount: $8,661,448.10 Project: Bridge rehabilitation in Milwaukee Awarded to: Zenith Tech Inc., Waukesha 2. Amount: $3,430,530.52 Project: State highway work in Eau Claire, Clark and St. Croix counties Awarded to: Mattison Contractors Inc., Knapp 3. Amount: $1,899,500 Project: Courthouse addition in Waukesha Awarded to: Gilbane Building Co., Providence, R.I. 4. Amount: $1,799,586 Project: Architectural/engineering services for courthouse addition in Waukesha Awarded to: Zimmerman Architectural Studios Inc., ...

