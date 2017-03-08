CEO: Milwaukee Public Museum plans to move to new location

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Public Museum plans to move to a new downtown location within the next decade rather than renovate its current county-owned building.

Dennis Kois, museum president and CEO, says the decision to find a new home follows a two-year study that found each of the two options would cost more than $100 million.

The 400,000-square-foot museum has spent 53 years at its Wells Street home. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2m0507C) reports the museum’s popular dome theater and planetarium will be included in any new building.

The museum’s current lease with the county runs through Dec. 31, 2022.

Kois also said Tuesday he is cutting 15 jobs this month as part of a larger restructuring of the museum’s staff of 141 employees.