Walker calls GOP’s health care plan ‘work in progress’

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker called his party’s proposal to overhaul the nation’s health care system “a work in progress” and says he expects it will change as it moves through Congress.

Walker said Wednesday he and other governors have “tried to have significant impact” on the bill and will continue lobbying even if “not everything that we advocated for is necessarily” in what Republicans proposed this week.

Walker is chairman of Republican Governors Association. He’s worked with governors to draft an alternative plan to put states in charge of their Medicaid programs but require the federal government to continue financing them.

Republican governors have expressed concern the plan to replace Obamacare would force millions of lower-income earners off insurance rolls or stick states with the cost of covering them.