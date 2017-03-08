Quantcast
Zoo Interchange crews placing tub girders on new system ramp this weekend

Zoo Interchange crews placing tub girders on new system ramp this weekend

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com March 8, 2017 4:20 pm

A Walsh Construction employee signals a crane operator while preparing temporary supports for box girders on Feb. 21 during work on part of the Zoo Interchange in West Allis. (Staff photo by Kevin Harnack)

Construction crews working on the Zoo Interchange in Milwaukee County are scheduled at the end of this week to place tub girders for the new system ramp connecting Interstate 94 to Interstate 41/894.

The work will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and is expected to be finished by late Saturday, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The tub girders being placed over the weekend will be part of the new ramp connecting the westbound lanes of I-94 to the southbound lanes of I-41/894.

The scheduled work will require the closure of the ramp from the eastbound stretch of I-94 to I-41/894 southbound. WisDOT will place detour signs encouraging drivers to exit the interstate at Wisconsin Highway 100 and head south to National Avenue or north to Watertown Plank in order to access I-41/894.

