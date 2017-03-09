Assembly poised to ban certain mandatory PLAs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans are poised to pass a bill that would limit union influence on bids for public projects.

The Assembly is set to vote on the measure Thursday. The bill prohibits state and local governments from requiring contractors bidding on their projects to enter into collective bargaining agreements called project labor agreements.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Rob Hutton, says it gives non-union firms more opportunities to bid on public projects. Opponents say the bill is the latest Republican attack on unions. Both sides acknowledge few places in Wisconsin currently use project labor agreements.

The Senate passed the measure last month on party lines. If the Assembly passes it, it will go to Gov. Scott Walker for his signature.

More than 20 other states have passed similar legislation.