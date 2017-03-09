Cullen says he’s on track for announcing run for governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Democratic state Sen. Tim Cullen says he is on track for officially launching a run for governor by the end of April.

Cullen said Thursday “I don’t know” of any reason that would stop him from getting in the race. Cullen has been traveling the state for months and laying the groundwork for a run.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker has indicated that he plans to seek a third term next year but won’t officially launch his campaign until after the state budget is signed sometime this summer.

The 73-year-old Cullen is from Janesville and served in the state Senate from 1975 to 1987 and 2011 to 2015.

A number of other Democrats are considering a run but no one has made an official announcement.