Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Zenith Tech low bidder for Red Wing bridge

Zenith Tech low bidder for Red Wing bridge

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires March 9, 2017 10:20 am

Brian Johnson BridgeTower Media Newswires MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- Coming in well below the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s estimate, Waukesha-based Zenith Tech on Wednesday submitted the apparent low bid of $63.4 million for the Red Wing bridge project in southeast Minnesota. The three-year project, scheduled to begin in May, includes a new two-lane bridge that will carry Highway 63 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo