Home / Community Development / 3 communities to get state subsidies for pipes

3 communities to get state subsidies for pipes

By: Associated Press March 10, 2017 10:21 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three Wisconsin communities will receive more than $1 million in state subsidies to replace lead pipes.

Gov. Scott Walker’s office announced Friday that the Department of Natural Resources has reached financial agreements with Racine, Clintonville and Florence through the agency’s lead-pipe replacement program.

The city of Racine will receive $500,000. Homeowners will be eligible for rebates of up to $2,500 for work on their properties.

Clintonville will get $310,000. The city will pay plumbers up to $2,000 on homeowners’ behalf. Florence will get $325,000 to replace about 156 private lines, as well as lines that serve two day cares and two schools. The town will pay contractors 90 percent of the cost.

