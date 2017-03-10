The Daily Reporter’s newest can’t-miss signature event

As many of you may have noticed this past week, we have recently announced The Daily Reporter’s newest signature event, 2017 WISCONSIN CONSTRUCTION SUMMIT & GOLF EVENT, which will be held on May 4, at The American Club & the Irish Course at Whistling Straits.

This event will be unlike any we have ever done before and most likely any you have attended.

This will be a full day of learning, networking, having fun and doing a little relaxing — all while helping your business grow. And we have timed it so that it comes just before that crazy-busy time of year for most of you — meaning everyone will have a chance to attend.

Our speakers are going to be great. You will get a lot out of hearing their ideas, forecasts and templates for success in our state’s construction and commercial real estate markets. These will be conversations that apply to you and your business; conversations that will give you a leg up in 2017.

And after spending the first half of your day learning about and discussing industry trends, the second half will be spent playing golf on one of America’s top 50 public golf courses — the Irish Course at Whistling Straits. If you haven’t played it, you are in for a treat. This will be one of, if not the best, course you will play all year. And you most likely will be paired with a couple of other folks in the industry, providing an excellent opportunity to network.

By the way, if you don’t golf, fear not — you can still relax after hearing the speakers by using the $100 gift card to the American Club that we will give to any non-golfer. This card can be used at the spa or at the bar/restaurants.

The regular price for the day will be $389. But if you register before March 17, you can lock in your rate at only $299, knocking nearly $100 off your admission price. And if you want to take some colleagues or good clients, a foursome will be available from now until St. Patrick’s Day for only $1,099 (which will save you more than $450).

There are very few tickets available, so book your spot or spots quickly.

We also have a few sponsorships available, which include a VIP round of golf the day before (May 3) at the Straits Course, home of the 2020 Ryder Cup and various PGA Championships. Sponsorships give you a chance to market yourself in person. Each one comes with a print and digital campaign in/on our paper/website — in addition to golf the day before and after the Summit (golf will be available for free for sponsors and at a heavily discounted rate for those who come on Friday to Blackwolf Run, home of two U.S. Women’s Open championships).

Discounted rooms at The American Club the week before and after the Summit are also available for attendees, as well as discounts for all spa services.

We hope you can join us. We are sure you will agree that the 2017 WISCONSIN CONSTRUCTION SUMMIT & GOLF EVENT will be an amazingly fun and productive day that you will remember and benefit from.

David Sherman

President and Publisher

The Daily Reporter