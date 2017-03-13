Talent in Reserve (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Stevens Construction is building The Reserve at Mayfair in Wauwatosa. The Madison-based firm is overseeing the roughly 478,000-square-foot, 236-unit, four-story apartment complex, which is being built for Georgia-based Campbell Capital Group and Atlanta Reality Partners on the former site of Hall Automotive on West North Avenue.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

Stevens Construction’s Kris Kreger removes a section of top plate while aligning walls. Stevens Construction’s Scott Allen ties sections of wall together at The Reserve at Mayfair.

Stevens Construction’s Chris Koch uses a circular saw to cut lumber while framing a wall.

