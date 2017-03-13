Quantcast
Talent in Reserve (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

By: Kevin Harnack March 13, 2017 11:07 am

Stevens Construction is building The Reserve at Mayfair in Wauwatosa. The Madison-based firm is overseeing the roughly 478,000-square-foot, 236-unit, four-story apartment complex, which is being built for Georgia-based Campbell Capital Group and Atlanta Reality Partners on the former site of Hall Automotive on West North Avenue.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

 

