Wisconsin adds construction jobs in January

Wisconsin was among 39 states that added construction jobs between January 2016 and January 2017.

Drawing on seasonally adjusted federal data, the Associated General Contractors of America reported Monday that the state added 2,900 construction jobs in the 12-month period leading through January. The 2.6 increase brought the total number of people working in Wisconsin’s construction industry to 114,400.

Only 11 states and the District of Columbia lost construction jobs during the year-long period leading through January. The increases came even as most construction firms continue to report having trouble finding qualified workers.

“There is only so much firms can do to attract the limited number of qualified workers before labor shortages begin to impact their operations,” said Ken Simonson, AGC chief economist.

Wisconsin was also among the 38 states that added construction jobs from December to January this year. Wisconsin’s monthly gain came to 1,600 jobs.

Last week, the AGC reported that this year’s unusual warm winter has likely given the industry’s jobs figures a boost in recent months.

AGC officials said federal officials can take several steps to help combat the labor shortage. They included setting aside additional money for career and technical colleges, making it easier for companies to set up regional training programs and making Pell grants available to career and community colleges.