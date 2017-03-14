Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Businessman Andy Gronik considering run for governor

Businessman Andy Gronik considering run for governor

By: Associated Press March 14, 2017 9:02 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee-area businessman Andy Gronik says he hopes to make a decision "fairly soon" on whether he will enter the 2018 race for governor as a Democrat. Gronik tells The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that he won't decide within the next two weeks but it won't be months either. Gronik is ...

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo