Cullen to register gubernatorial fundraising committee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former state legislator Tim Cullen says he’s planning to register a fundraising committee for a gubernatorial run with Wisconsin election officials, a sign that he’s almost certain to enter the race against Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Cullen told The Associated Press that he plans to register a committee with the state Elections Commission by the end of business Wednesday. The move allows the committee to begin raising money for a campaign. Cullen says he’ll make a formal announcement on a potential run at the end of April.

The 73-year-old Cullen represented Janesville in the state Senate as a Democrat from 2011 until 2015. He previously served in the Senate between 1975 and 1987.

Bob Harlow, a recent college graduate, is the only Democrat who has officially announced a run so far.