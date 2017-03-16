6 public hearings set on state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Six public hearings have been scheduled across Wisconsin on Gov. Scott Walker’s state budget proposal.

The first hearing will be April 3 at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. That will be followed by one on April 5 at State Fair Park outside of Milwaukee and April 7 at Berlin High School.

The final three hearings will be April 18 at Spooner High School, April 19 at Ellsworth High School and April 21 at Marinette High School.

The hearing dates were released Thursday by Joint Finance Committee co-chairs Rep. John Nygren and Sen. Alberta Darling.

The committee will hold state agency briefings in Madison prior to the public hearings. Votes on the budget are expected to begin in early May.