Trump budget proposal seeks to scrap grant program used for streetcar project

President Donald Trump wants to eliminate a federal grant program that has provided Milwaukee money for its downtown streetcar-construction project.

Trump released his budget proposal on Thursday. Proposals of this sort typically outline a president’s policy priorities but are not the formal start of most federal budgets, which instead tend to originate in Congress.

Among the many spending reductions Trump is seeking for various department and program cuts, he calls for the elimination of funding for the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER, grant program.

The program provides money to “innovative projects” — including multi-modal and multi-jurisdictional projects — that are typically difficult to pay for through other federal programs, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation website.

Milwaukee has been awarded money through the TIGER program before. Most recently, the city received $14.2 million for the streetcar’s lakefront line extension. City officials expects crews to begin laying tracks for the $124 million, 2.5-mile project this spring.

And the city’s plans for TIGER grants don’t stop there. Milwaukee officials have expressed intentions to apply for more TIGER grant money to use on future extensions of the street car. Last year, the city applied for a $20 million grant to help pay for an extension that would run along North 4th Street, taking passengers to the doorstep of the Milwaukee Bucks’s new downtown arena.

Trump’s budget proposal called the TIGER program “unauthorized,” and said the projects that receive these grants “are generally eligible for funding under existing surface transportation formula programs.”

Cutting the grants would save the federal government nearly $500 million, according to the budget proposal. Overall, the president’s budget proposal requests $16.2 billion for the DOT’s discretionary budget, a $2.4 billion decrease from 2017 levels.

A spokesperson for Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett was not immediately available for a comment.