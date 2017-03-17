Quantcast
Home / Commercial Construction / Developer wanted to build retail building on Brady Street

Developer wanted to build retail building on Brady Street

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com March 17, 2017 9:26 am

Milwaukee officials are seeking developers interested in building on a vacant commercial site on the city’s Historic Brady Street.

The Department of City Development has a request for proposals out for “the purchase and creative development” of a 3,480-square-foot lot near the corner of Marshall and Brady streets in Milwaukee. The lot is zoned for local business, and is located in a national historic district.

According to the department’s RFP, the preferred use at the site would be a one-story retail development. The city would also consider proposals for two-story commercial buildings, as well as two-story buildings with retail on the first floor and apartments on the second.

The asking price for the lot is $105,000. Proposals are due by 2 p.m. on April 28.

