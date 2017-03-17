Walker joins Hunzinger in wrapping care packages for troops

Hunzinger Construction employees received some help wrapping care packages for troops from a special guest on Friday morning at their Brookfield headquarters.

Gov. Scott Walker joined company employees on Friday to help wrap the packages for Wisconsin residents serving in the armed forces. Since 2006, Hunzinger has shipped more than 45 tons of goods to men and women in uniform.

What once started as a small effort to send a local soldier some essentials has grown to quarterly shipments to more than 100 military units stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to a news release from Walker’s office. The packages include toiletries, food, magazines, toys, candy and written letters.

“Something as commonplace as a jar of peanut butter or hand-written letter means the world to the troops who receive them because these items are, in many ways, a lifeline to home,” Walker said in the release. “I’m proud to join Hunzinger employees today in wrapping care packages to bring our brave men and women in uniform. I know the people of Wisconsin join me in thanking our troops for their service to our nation and praying for their safe return home.”