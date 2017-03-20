Quantcast
Getting Technical (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

By: Kevin Harnack March 20, 2017 1:07 pm

Crews work March 3 on the future home of the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College’s new Transportation Center in Green Bay. Burlington-based Scherrer Construction is the general contractor on the roughly 70,000-square-foot facility. The project is expected to be complete in time for the start of the fall semester and will host space for classrooms and lab areas for diesel, auto maintenance and collision repair.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

 

