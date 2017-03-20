Getting Technical (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Crews work March 3 on the future home of the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College’s new Transportation Center in Green Bay. Burlington-based Scherrer Construction is the general contractor on the roughly 70,000-square-foot facility. The project is expected to be complete in time for the start of the fall semester and will host space for classrooms and lab areas for diesel, auto maintenance and collision repair.

An excavator operator with Gauthier & Sons Construction grades for a lay down. Metcon Building Systems’ Jared Miller guides a load of roof decking to the ground.

A spotter working for Gauthier & Sons Construction watches as an excavator grades for a lay down area.

