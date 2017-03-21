Minn. dealing with its own road debate (UPDATE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republicans in Minnesota’s state Senate say they have a plan to pay for billions of dollars in road and bridge repairs without raising the gas tax.

Legislation released Monday would tap a mixture of existing taxes on car parts and other automobile expenses, federal grants and borrowing to drum up $3.6 billion over the next decade. But the plan hinges on future legislators’ willingness to agree to the same funding mechanism.

As has been true in Wisconsin, Minnesota’s state Legislature has struggled for several years to reach a long-term plan for paying for transportation projects. Minnesota GOP Sen. Scott Newman says it’s time to buckle down to repair basic infrastructure.

Senate Democrats immediately criticized the plan as falling far short of what’s necessary, citing its lack of money for mass transit projects. Sen. Scott Dibble said it doesn’t raise enough revenue to pay for needed projects.

In Wisconsin, state lawmakers have struggled over finding the best way to respond to predictions that the state’s next road budget would set aside nearly $1 billion less for road projects than the current one. Gov. Scott Walker has put forward a plan that would hold the state’s new transportation borrowing to $500 million and avoid increases in the gas tax, vehicle-registration fees and other revenue sources.

The proposal would keep certain major projects — like the core sections of the Zoo Interchange west of downtown Milwaukee — on schedule but would set aside no additional money for long-planned work like the reconstruction of Interstate 94 between the Zoo and Marquette interchanges. Some of Walker’s fellow Republicans, particularly in the state Assembly, have argued that lawmakers should at least consider raising revenue.

The Daily Reporter associate editor Dan Shaw also contributed to this report.