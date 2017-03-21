Quantcast
Tribe questions state review of Ho-Chunk expansion

By: Associated Press March 21, 2017 12:35 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An American Indian tribe is questioning why Gov. Scott Walker’s administration isn’t applying the same criteria to a northern Wisconsin casino expansion as it has for previous proposals.

The Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans tribe argues Walker rejected the Menominee tribe’s Kenosha expansion proposal in 2015 after considering community support, approval from other tribes and the increase in gambling.

Stockbridge-Munsee attorney Dennis Puzz says there are no indications the state applied those measures to a Ho-Chunk Nation expansion underway in Wittenberg.

The site is 17 miles from the Stockbridge-Munsee’s casino. Legislators and four other tribes have written to the state since September urging further review.

The Department of Administration didn’t immediately respond to questions.

The Stockbridge-Munsee has warned it intends to withhold $923,000 in state gambling payments over the dispute.

