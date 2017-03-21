Tribe questions state review of Ho-Chunk expansion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An American Indian tribe is questioning why Gov. Scott Walker’s administration isn’t applying the same criteria to a northern Wisconsin casino expansion as it has for previous proposals.
The Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans tribe argues Walker rejected the Menominee tribe’s Kenosha expansion proposal in 2015 after considering community support, approval from other tribes and the increase in gambling.
Stockbridge-Munsee attorney Dennis Puzz says there are no indications the state applied those measures to a Ho-Chunk Nation expansion underway in Wittenberg.
The site is 17 miles from the Stockbridge-Munsee’s casino. Legislators and four other tribes have written to the state since September urging further review.
The Department of Administration didn’t immediately respond to questions.
The Stockbridge-Munsee has warned it intends to withhold $923,000 in state gambling payments over the dispute.
I know exactly how the North Star can beat the Ho-Chunk regarding casino visitors. LOOSEN UP YOUR DARN MACHINES! Once the word got out that NS was paying 96%, migosh, you would not be able to get into the parking lot. And the tribe’s bottom revenue line would rise dramatically.
But I know that will never happen. ALL casinos are so stupidly greedy that they think the only way to increase revenue is to remove bonuses, lower the pay out chip, and buy machines that require a higher minimum bet.
No one ever asks the gamblers what they want – it’s just management that doesn’t have a clue as to what will bring people into a casino.