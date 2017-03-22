Poll finds no consensus for Wisconsin road money

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new poll finds Wisconsin residents are divided over how to pay for roads in the state.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday shows that 44 percent of respondents say money to pay for roads should be taken from other, unspecified programs. Another 35 percent say taxes or fees should be increased.

Gov. Scott Walker opposes raises the gas tax or vehicle-related fees to pay for roads, while some Republicans are pushing for that to be considered.

Only 3 percent favor more borrowing.

Pollster Charles Franklin says the results show there is no consensus on the issue.

The poll surveyed 800 registered voters between March 13 and March 16 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday showed that 45 percent of the respondents approved of the job Walker is doing while 48 percent disapproved. The governor’s approval rating stood at 42 percent in late October and 44 percent in early October.

The poll found that 39 percent of the respondents approved of the job performance of Republican Sen. Ron Johnson while 40 percent approved of Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan’s approval rating sat at 45 percent.

The latest Marquette Law School Poll was conducted Oct. 6 through Sunday. It sampled 1,000 registered voters and the margin of error was plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.