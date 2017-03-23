Dane County looks to local partnerships to rebuild roads

Dane County plans to enter into contracts with local municipalities to rebuild a stretch of University Avenue in Middleton and parts of other streets.

The agreements, which will be up for approval by the Dane County Board on Thursday evening, would have the county share the reconstruction costs with three municipalities: Middleton, and the villages of Oregon and McFarland. Once the work was complete, the municipalities would become responsible for maintaining the rebuilt stretches.

The agreements would have:

University Avenue rebuilt in Middleton from Allen Boulevard to 450 west of Park Street. Bike lanes will also be added from Allen Boulevard to Branch Street. Dane County and Middleton plan to spend $1.5 million each on the project. The work is scheduled to begin this spring.

Jefferson Street rebuilt in the village of Oregon from a railroad overhead to Ash Street. The county and village plan to spend $200,000 each in this project, which is scheduled to get underway in the summer.

Parts of Main and Broadhead streets rebuilt in McFarland. The county will contribute $240,000 and the village $370,000 for this project, which is also scheduled for this summer.

“As our county continues to grow, we must invest in our infrastructure,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “These projects will help our thriving communities and aid in public safety. Thank you to the village of Oregon, city of Middleton and village of McFarland for the partnership.”