Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2017 Construction Law / Industry readies for regulatory attitude adjustment under Trump

Industry readies for regulatory attitude adjustment under Trump

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com March 23, 2017 8:33 am

It’s no secret that many in the construction industry are optimistic about what Donald Trump’s presidency could mean for them in the coming years, especially when it comes to the way his administration might handle labor regulations and related matters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo