Quantcast
Trending
Home / Editors' Picks / Milwaukee County Board clears path for transit system to bid on streetcar operator gig

Milwaukee County Board clears path for transit system to bid on streetcar operator gig

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com March 23, 2017 2:50 pm

Months after County Board officials added a provision to its 2017 budget stating opposition to the streetcar and declaring that the Milwaukee County Transit System will in no way help manage the project, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors now wants to hop aboard.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo