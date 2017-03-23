Milwaukee housing inspector killed while on duty

MILWAUKEE (AP) — City officials in Milwaukee have identified a housing inspector who was shot and killed while on duty.

Authorities say Greg Zyszkiewicz was found shot in his car Wednesday after he had gone to conduct a home inspection for the Department of Neighborhood Services. Police said he wore a labeled windbreaker and was clearly identifiable as a working inspector.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. They’re investigating the death as a homicide.

Zyszkiewicz had worked for the city for 33 years.