Candy maker Haribo to build near Kenosha

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says international candy maker Haribo will build its first North American plant employing 400 people in southeast Wisconsin.

Walker announced the $242 million planned facility on Thursday surrounded by state and local economic development officials. The company is expected to be operational in Pleasant Prairie, near Kenosha, by 2020.

The German-based Haribo is known for its gummy candy. Walker held up two bags of Haribo candy when he made the announcement, but says he won’t be eating any because he gave up sweets for Lent.

Walker made the announcement after the state Department of Workforce Development said state unemployment was 3.7 percent in February, the lowest since November 2000.