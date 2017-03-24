Memorial fund established for slain Milwaukee housing inspector

Gov. Scott Walker is calling for flags around the state to be lowered to half-staff following the death of a Milwaukee housing inspector.

Greg Zyszkiewicz was found shot in his car Wednesday after he had gone to conduct a home inspection for the Department of Neighborhood Services. Police said he wore a labeled windbreaker and was clearly identifiable as a working inspector.

Walker issued a statement Thursday ordering the U.S. and state flags to half-staff “as a mark of respect.”

“Tonette and I were deeply saddened to learn that Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz was shot and killed while carrying out his duties in Milwaukee yesterday,” Walker said in the statement.

Walker added, “By all accounts, he was a good man and loved by all, and our hearts and prayers go out to his family, all the members of the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services, and the Milwaukee community during this difficult time.”

Zyszkiewicz’s colleagues have established a memorial fund at U.S. Bank in honor of his life and in support of his wife and children. Donations can be made at all U.S. Bank locations, and checks should be made payable to the Olha D Zyszkiewicz Donation Account, according to a news release from Mayor Tom Barrett’s office.

Zyszkiewicz had worked for the city for 33 years.