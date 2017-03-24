WisDOT readies for final season of Hoan Bridge painting

Crews with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are preparing to complete the final season of painting the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee.

The Hoan Bridge in recent years was renovated as part of reconstruction efforts on the Interstate 794 Lake Freeway. The painting work, technically a separate project, marks the final touches of the bridge’s restoration.

This year, all work will be done on the southern portion of the bridge from the Carferry Drive interchange to south of the river channel. Most of the work will be performed underneath the bridge.

WisDOT does not expect any closures this season along the Hoan Bridge related to the painting work, but may need to temporarily close local roads underneath it.

Workers started preparing for the work on Wednesday. Weather permitting, the project is scheduled to finish in the winter.

Overall, the Hoan Bridge — which handles about 40,000 vehicles each day — requires 3 million square feet of painting.